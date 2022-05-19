Virginia Tech will look to pick up a win in the first of a three-game series in college baseball against Duke beginning on Thursday.

Duke is on the road at Virginia Tech for the final ACC series of the season before heading to conference championships next weekend. Duke comes into this weekend's series with a record of 22-29 overall and 10-17 in conference play. Virginia Tech is 37-11 on the season and 16-9 in the ACC.

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

In their last game, the Blue Devils knocked off Davidson in an 11-2 victory. Duke held Davidson to only three hits in the game but scored their own runs in quite a variety of ways due in large part to Davidson's mistakes. The Blue Devils scored twice on hits, three times on errors, twice on balks, once on a hit by pitch, once on a walk, once via a wild pitch and once on a stolen base.

The Hokies are currently on a three-game win streak. On Tuesday, Virginia Tech beat Kansas State 8-2 in a non-conference matchup. The team put up five runs before the Wildcats were able to get on the board with two runs of their own in the fourth. The Hokies answered with another two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added one more to the tally in the seventh for the win.

The last matchup between these two teams was this time last year and resulted in a 2-1 win for the Blue Devils. The Hokies will try to get revenge for that loss today.

