East Carolina will look to wrap up a trip to the College World Series on Saturday with a win against Texas

East Carolina drew first blood on Friday when it knocked off Texas 13-7. The Pirates jumped out to an early lead before the Longhorns cut it to one in the top of the eighth. The Pirates responded by scoring five times in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: East Carolina vs Texas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

East Carolina used three home runs, one of which bounced off a Texas' outfielders glove, to help propel it to a win.

The win moved the Pirates one win away from making it to the College World Series next week.

East Carolina just needs to win one of the next two games, while Texas will have to win both games.

The Longhorns' backs are against the wall now, but they showed they could score runs on Friday. They now need to find a way to slow down the Pirates' bats if they want to pick up the must-win on Saturday.

The Longhorns had little trouble in the regional, but are now fighting to keep their season alive and will be desperate on Saturday.

