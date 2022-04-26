Skip to main content

How to Watch ECU vs. NC State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday, East Carolina and North Carolina State face off for the second time this season. Who will come out on top in this rivalry matchup?

One of North Carolina's premier college baseball rivalries will write another chapter on Tuesday. East Carolina and NC State meet this season as the Wolfpack host the Pirates in Raleigh for the second time.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. North Carolina State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream East Carolina vs. North Carolina State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the second meeting of the year between the two teams. On March 29, NC State's pitching staff held the East Carolina offense to just three hits in a 2-0 shutout win. Freshman sensation Tommy White went 2-for-3 for the Wolfpack and scored one of the two runs.

In 38 games this season, White is hitting .365, just behind LuJames Groover III, who is batting .372.

The Wolfpack come into Tuesday's game having won seven of their last nine contests. They're currently 25-13 on the year.

On the other side, East Carolina has won six of its last eight. The Pirates boast a 24-17 overall record.

At the top of ECU's lineup are some of the top hitters in the American Athletic Conference. Freshman first baseman Jacob Jenkins-Cowart is hitting .358. He also leads the team with eight home runs and 34 RBIs.

