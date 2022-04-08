Elon and Northeastern will both be looking for a win today to move up in the CAA standings

The Elon Phoenix will travel north to Boston to take on the Northeastern Huskies in this weekend's three-game series.

How to Watch Elon at Northeastern in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Elon at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Elon is currently 14-14 overall on the season and 2-4 in conference play. Most recently, the Phoenix dropped a 6-4 game to Wake Forest on Wednesday. Although Elon was on the board first with a run at the bottom of the first inning, Wake Forest brought in four runs in the top of the third to take the lead. Another run for Wake Forest in the top of the fourth made the deficit too great for Elon to overcome. Elon picked up three more runs in the fifth and eighth, but the team did not close the gap any further.

Northeastern is having a tough start to conference play, as well, as the Huskies sit at 1-5. Overall, the team is 14-14-1. The Huskies are also coming off of a loss to Boston College on Tuesday with a score of 4-2. Northeastern got on the board first with two runs in the fourth, but Boston College answered immediately with runs of its own. Unfortunately, the Huskies were ousted in the fifth, but the men of Boston College picked up another two runs to take the win.

With both teams struggling in conference play thus far, they will each be looking to pick up the win and improve their spot in the conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.