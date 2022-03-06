In-state rivals battle Sunday when Florida and Miami play the third of a three-game series in college baseball.

Florida wraps up its time in Miami on Sunday looking to earn a series win against the Hurricanes. The Gators have split the first two with Miami, losing 5-2 on Friday and then bouncing back with an 8-1 win on Saturday.

How to Watch Florida at Miami in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The loss on Friday snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Gators, but the win on Saturday improved their overall record to 9-3.

Sunday, they will look to get their second straight win and pick up a tough series win against a good Hurricanes team.

Miami, though, will be looking to do the same as it tries to bounce back from the loss on Saturday.

The loss on Saturday snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped it to 8-2 on the year.

The Hurricanes swept through Towson to start the year and also took two of three from Harvard and have been playing good baseball so far this season.

This series has been great between two really good teams and the fact that they are in-state rivals makes it even better.

