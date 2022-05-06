Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at Mississippi State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Gators and Bulldogs square off on Friday in college baseball action.

After defeating South Florida in dominant fashion on Tuesday night, the Gators travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in an SEC matchup on Friday night.

In the rubber match of a three-game series with Missouri, the Bulldogs tied the game in the seventh inning and the score stayed at 6-6 until the bottom of the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, Missouri shortstop Josh Day hit a walk-off solo home run to give Mizzou the series win.

How to Watch Florida at Mississippi State Today

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Florida at Mississippi State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

As for the Gators, Florida scored a season-high 18 runs and six homers to dismantle South Florida by a final score of 18-3 at Condron Family Ballpark on Tuesday night. The offensive effort was led by outfielder Jud Fabian, who hit a career-high three home runs and eight RBI.

Friday night’s matchup kicks off a three-game series between the Gators and Bulldogs, who haven’t faced one another Florida’s 13-1 upset over Mississippi State in the SEC tournament last season.

With revenge on the mind, Mississippi State hosts Florida on Friday night in Starkville.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Florida at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
