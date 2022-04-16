Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at Vanderbilt in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida will hit the road to take on Vanderbilt on Saturday night in college baseball action.

The 2022 college baseball season is moving forward quickly and fans are starting to get a good idea of what their teams are capable of doing. At this stage of the season, every single win could come up huge at the end of the year. One matchup to keep a close eye on today will feature Florida hitting the road to face off against Vanderbilt.

How to Watch the Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Commodores Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

You can stream the Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Commodores game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Gators have gone 21-13 to begin the year. Florida has the talent on its roster to compete, but everything needs to be put together soon. In their last outing, the Gators ended up losing to Vanderbilt by a final score of 5-4.

On the other side of today's game, the Commodores are 24-9 and have been a very good team from the beginning of the year. Vanderbilt has the potential to make a run at the end of the year. The Commodores are fresh off of a win over Florida and would love to guarantee a series win with the victory.

This is going to be a great matchup that provides high-level, entertaining baseball for fans. Both of these squads are loaded with talent and are fun to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Florida at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) after scorning a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canadiens

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Sabres

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Senators

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews (34) and John Tavares (91) celebrate a win over the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) tries to defend during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) skates with the puck in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Jhon Espinoza (14) earns a yellow card for a foul on FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (29) in the second half at Soldier Field. Chicago FC and FC Dallas played to a 0-0 draw. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch LOTTE Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy