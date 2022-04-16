Florida will hit the road to take on Vanderbilt on Saturday night in college baseball action.

The 2022 college baseball season is moving forward quickly and fans are starting to get a good idea of what their teams are capable of doing. At this stage of the season, every single win could come up huge at the end of the year. One matchup to keep a close eye on today will feature Florida hitting the road to face off against Vanderbilt.

How to Watch the Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Commodores Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

You can stream the Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Commodores game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Gators have gone 21-13 to begin the year. Florida has the talent on its roster to compete, but everything needs to be put together soon. In their last outing, the Gators ended up losing to Vanderbilt by a final score of 5-4.

On the other side of today's game, the Commodores are 24-9 and have been a very good team from the beginning of the year. Vanderbilt has the potential to make a run at the end of the year. The Commodores are fresh off of a win over Florida and would love to guarantee a series win with the victory.

This is going to be a great matchup that provides high-level, entertaining baseball for fans. Both of these squads are loaded with talent and are fun to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.