Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both No. 14 Florida and No. 23 Georgia are coming off mid-week wins over in-state rivals. On Thursday, they begin a three-game conference series against each other in Athens.

In a Top 25 series in the SEC this weekend, No. 14 Florida visits No. 23 Georgia, taking one of the conference's best rivalries to the diamond. Both teams are 3-3 in conference play, making this a chance from some early-season separation in the standings. The three-game set begins Thursday in Athens. 

How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live stream Florida vs. Georgia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida comes into this series 18-7 on the year. Last time out, the Gators picked up a win over in-state rival No. 6 Florida State 6-3 on Tuesday. 

Sophomore shortstop Josh Rivera starred for the Gators in that game, going 3-for-4 while driving in three runs. Rivera now has a hit in seven of his last eight games and is batting .419 in that stretch.

Georgia is 19-6 heading into Thursday's matchup. The Bulldogs also won against an in-state opponent on Thursday, taking down Georgia Southern 7-2. Georgia's pitching staff picked up 12 strikeouts in that one.

Thursday's projected pitching matchup features two of the best starters in the SEC. Florida's sophomore lefty Hunter Barco is 5-1 with a 1.41 ERA in six starts so far this season. Against LSU last week, he threw seven innings allowing no runs and two hits while striking out eight. Junior righty Jonathan Cannon of Georgia has been just as impressive in 2022, with a 5-1 record and 1.96 ERA. 

First pitch Thursday night is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can find the game on ESPN 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Florida vs. Georgia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17988082
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Wild

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17988888
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Bulls

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17988718
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy