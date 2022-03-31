Both No. 14 Florida and No. 23 Georgia are coming off mid-week wins over in-state rivals. On Thursday, they begin a three-game conference series against each other in Athens.

In a Top 25 series in the SEC this weekend, No. 14 Florida visits No. 23 Georgia, taking one of the conference's best rivalries to the diamond. Both teams are 3-3 in conference play, making this a chance from some early-season separation in the standings. The three-game set begins Thursday in Athens.

How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Florida comes into this series 18-7 on the year. Last time out, the Gators picked up a win over in-state rival No. 6 Florida State 6-3 on Tuesday.

Sophomore shortstop Josh Rivera starred for the Gators in that game, going 3-for-4 while driving in three runs. Rivera now has a hit in seven of his last eight games and is batting .419 in that stretch.

Georgia is 19-6 heading into Thursday's matchup. The Bulldogs also won against an in-state opponent on Thursday, taking down Georgia Southern 7-2. Georgia's pitching staff picked up 12 strikeouts in that one.

Thursday's projected pitching matchup features two of the best starters in the SEC. Florida's sophomore lefty Hunter Barco is 5-1 with a 1.41 ERA in six starts so far this season. Against LSU last week, he threw seven innings allowing no runs and two hits while striking out eight. Junior righty Jonathan Cannon of Georgia has been just as impressive in 2022, with a 5-1 record and 1.96 ERA.

First pitch Thursday night is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can find the game on ESPN 2.

