Florida State visits Boston College on Saturday in the second of a three-game series with the Eagles

Florida State is looking to keep pace with the top teams in the Atlantic Division of the ACC this weekend when it takes on Boston College.

How to Watch Florida State at Boston College in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Florida State at Boston College game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles came into the weekend behind Louisville, Notre Dame and NC State, but within striking distance of each team.

The Seminoles are coming off of a tough loss to Stetson on Tuesday. The loss comes on the heels of them winning two straight over No. 20 TCU last weekend.

The last time Florida State played an ACC series was two weeks ago when it dropped two of three against Clemson.

This weekend it is trying to bounce back against a Boston College team that was just 4-20 in conference play this season.

The Eagles have really struggled this year, but are looking to upset the Seminoles this weekend.

The Eagles were able to get a win last weekend against No. 18 Notre Dame but dropped the last two games of the series.

They did bounce back with a 5-1 win over Bryant on Tuesday, but overall it has been a tough year for the Eagles.

Regional restrictions may apply.