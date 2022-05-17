Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State at Florida in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tonight's game will have pride on the line as cross-state rivals Florida State and Florida meet in a non-conference game.

Florida State will travel to its in-state rival, Florida, today for a non-conference matchup. The Seminoles are currently 32-18 overall and 15-12 in the ACC. The Gators are 32-19 on the season and 13-14 in SEC play. 

How to Watch Florida State at Florida in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Florida State at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last outing, the Seminoles picked up a 6-4 win over Miami to secure the series win. The game was back and forth with Florida State scoring first and taking an early 2-0 lead. The Hurricanes cut that lead in half in the second inning before taking a 3-2 lead in the third. The Seminoles found themselves back on top in the fourth with another three runs to make the score 5-3. One more run in the seventh extended the lead to 6-3. The Canes scored one more run in the eighth, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Seminoles. 

The Gators picked up a series win this past weekend, as well, winning two out of three against Missouri. Florida won the first game 13-1, fell 5-3 in the second game and came from behind in the third game to beat the Tigers 4-3. 

With both teams gearing up for their last conference series this weekend and preparing for their conference tournaments the following weekend, today's game will be perfect to work out the kinks in a highly competitive, high-pressure environment considering the rivalry between the two teams. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Florida State at Florida

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas21 seconds ago
May 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after scoring on a two run single by New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (not picturted) against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cardinals vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso21 seconds ago
May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates with first baseman Jose Abreu (79) after scoring on a game winning one run single by center fielder Luis Robert (not pictured) against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox vs. Royals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso21 seconds ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

By Phil Watson21 seconds ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida State at Florida in College Baseball

By Christine Brown21 seconds ago
VATECH
College Baseball

Kansas State vs. Virginia Tech stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown21 seconds ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) exchanges high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Phillies

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy