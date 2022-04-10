Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs Georgia Tech in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seminoles play the final game of a three-game conference series against the Yellow Jackets on Sunday.

Florida State is the No. 20 ranked school in college baseball with a 16-11 record this season and 6-6 inside of conference play.

The Seminoles had their Tuesday game postponed against Jacksonville and played Stetson on Wednesday before opening up a three-game series against Georgia Tech.

How to Watch Florida State vs Georgia Tech in College Baseball today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Florida State vs Georgia Tech in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Last Sunday, the Seminoles took a loss against Notre Dame, their third one getting swept in the series, 9-7. Lacey went 3-5 on the day with an RBI hitting the best on the team that day.

Georgia Tech is 19-11 overall and just 5-7 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. In their last ACC series, they went 1-2 against Virginia winning the first and then giving up 31 runs to the Cavaliers in the next two outings.

They started this three-game series against Florida State fresh off of a massive win against USC Upstate.

They ended up winning that game 27-4 on the back of six home runs and 25 RBIs. Continuing that momentum despite the first two games into not only a conference opponent but also a top-25 opponent will be crucial.

Regional restrictions may apply.

