Florida State vs. Notre Dame Stream: Watch online, TV channel

No. 9 seed Florida State can clinch a spot in the ACC Tournament semifinal round with a win against No. 4 seed Notre Dame on Thursday.

On Wednesday, No. 9 seed Florida State kicked off its ACC tournament schedule in a big way, with a 13-3 blowout win over No. 5 seed Virginia in pool play. With that upset, the Seminoles are now a win away from one of the four semifinal spots. They'll go for that win Thursday against fourth seed and No. 14 ranked Notre Dame.

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Seminoles' win on Wednesday was led by senior first baseman Alex Toral, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and drove in four runs total. Florida State was also able to preserve its bullpen, with sophomores Bryce Hubbart and Wyatt Crowell throwing four innings in what ended up being an eight-inning game.

Standing between the Seminoles and a spot in the semifinals is a Notre Dame team that was 33-13 in the regular season and 16-11 in conference play. However, the Fighting Irish did lose three of their last five games heading into the tournament.

With their win in game one, the Seminoles put up 13 runs on the conference's top pitching staff in Virginia. They'll try to replicate that success against the team that ranked No. 2 in staff ERA in the ACC in 2022 in Notre Dame, who posted a 4.03 ERA.

Again, if Florida State wins this game, it will allow the Seminoles to clinch a spot in the ACC final four. If the Fighting Irish win, they'd have a chance to earn Pool D's spot in the semis by beating Virginia on Friday. If all three teams finish pool play 1-1, it will come down to tiebreakers.

