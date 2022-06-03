Florida State vs UCLA stream: Watch online, TV channel

Florida State and UCLA battle in the first round of the Auburn regional on Friday afternoon.

Florida State had to sweat out selection Sunday, while UCLA knew it was the tournament. The Seminoles did make it and will now take on a Bruins team that just missed out on making the Pac-12 championship game.

The Seminoles finished the regular season 33-23 and were just 15-15 in the ACC. It wasn't the average year for Florida State, but it still made it to the regionals for the 44th straight time. The streak is tied with Miami for the most in college baseball history.

The Seminoles nearly played themselves out of the regionals as they lost their last four regular-season games and then went 1-1 in the ACC tournament.

On the other hand, the Bruins had a crazy ending to their season. They took a series from Oregon State to end the season but then lost their first game in the Pac-12 tournament.

They then fought back to the semifinals, where they beat the Beavers in a wild 25-22 game only to lose the next game 8-7 and keep them just short of the Pac-12 championship game.

They have had an up-and-down end to their season, but they will look to start the regionals with a win on Friday.

