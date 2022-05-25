Skip to main content

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament: Florida State vs. Virginia in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ACC Tournament pool play continues on Wednesday, with two teams playing their first game of the tournament. No. 17 Virginia takes on Florida State in the first game.

In the second game of the second day of pool play in the ACC baseball tournament, fifth-seed Virginia takes on ninth-seed Florida State. This will be the first game of the tournament for both the 17th-ranked Cavaliers and the Seminoles, and the first meeting between the two teams, who did not face each other during the regular season.

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Florida State vs. Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams come into this game looking to rebuild momentum after struggling down the stretch in the regular season. Virginia alternated wins and losses over the final two weeks, which included dropping two of three games against No. 10 Louisville last weekend.

Still, the Cavaliers finished the regular season with a 38-15 record, and a 17-13 mark in conference play. That was good for third place in the ACC Coastal.

In mid-May, Florida State won six of seven games before ending the season with four straight losses. Overall, the Seminoles went 32-22 in 2022, including a 15-15 conference record which put them in fourth place in the ACC Atlantic. 

This could be a low-scoring game, with two of the better pitching staffs in the ACC represented. Virginia led the ACC in ERA this year, with their 3.85 ERA being the only team number under four in the conference. Florida State finished fourth with a 4.09 and led the way with 647 strikeouts — 63 more than the next closest team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

