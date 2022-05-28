Skip to main content

How to Watch SEC Tournament, Game 13: Florida vs. Alabama in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama will look to get back on track with a win over Florida today and send the Gators home empty-handed in the SEC baseball tournament.

Florida and Alabama will meet today in the fourth round of SEC tournament play. Alabama lost to Texas A&M 12-8 last night to find its way into this game against the Gators. Florida beat Arkansas 7-5 to make it to today's game. 

How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream Florida vs. Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win yesterday brought the Gators' overall record to 37-21. The team's tournament has been a bit up and down with a win in the first round, a big loss to Texas A&M in the second and another win in the third. A loss today will send the Gators packing.

Alabama was on a roll in the tournament until its loss yesterday at the hands of Texas A&M. The loss drops the Crimson Tide's overall record to 31-26. Despite the loss, the team has been strong in SEC tournament and will be looking to knock off the Gators today to pick momentum back up and make its way to the championship game to be played tomorrow. 

During the season, Alabama lost two games to Florida and won one. Today's game could go either way with two very strong teams squaring up.

Regional restrictions may apply.

