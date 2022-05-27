Skip to main content

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Third round elimination games begin in the SEC Tournament on Friday. In the first game, third seed No. 11 Arkansas takes on seventh seed Florida.

The fourth day of the SEC Baseball Tournament begins with one of the conference's top teams playing in an elimination game. After getting upset by 11th seed Alabama last round, third seed and 11th ranked Arkansas will look to extend its tournament play against seventh seed Florida.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Florida vs. Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arkansas finished the regular season 38-17, with an 18-12 conference record. That earned the Razorbacks a first-round bye. 

In their second-round game against Alabama, the Razorbacks started slow, falling in a 3-0 hole after three innings. They'd close the gap with small ball, but ultimately lost 4-3. 

Florida has been playing since the first round. The Gators got the seventh seed after finishing 15-15 in conference play and 36-20 overall. In their first game, the Gators narrowly escaped 10th seed South Carolina with a 2-1 win, walking off in the bottom of the 10th inning. On Thursday, they found themselves on the wrong side of a 10-0 decision against second seed and third-ranked nationally Texas A&M.

Those results set up the Gators and Razorbacks meeting for the first time since their three-game series from April 7-9 in Gainesville. After then-No. 2 Arkansas won the first game 8-1, Florida took the second two games of the series 7-2 and 9-7. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Florida vs. Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas in College Baseball

By Alex Barthjust now
imago1012273419h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
imago1012266610h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Dutch Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
imago1012265888h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
imago1011474030h (1)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Broncos vs. Titans in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watson4 hours ago
imago1011809617h
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Swans vs. Tigers:

By Rafael Urbina5 hours ago
imago1011928119h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
maxresdefault
entertainment

How to Watch For the Love of Jason, Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina11 hours ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy