How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas in College Baseball

The fourth day of the SEC Baseball Tournament begins with one of the conference's top teams playing in an elimination game. After getting upset by 11th seed Alabama last round, third seed and 11th ranked Arkansas will look to extend its tournament play against seventh seed Florida.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Arkansas finished the regular season 38-17, with an 18-12 conference record. That earned the Razorbacks a first-round bye.

In their second-round game against Alabama, the Razorbacks started slow, falling in a 3-0 hole after three innings. They'd close the gap with small ball, but ultimately lost 4-3.

Florida has been playing since the first round. The Gators got the seventh seed after finishing 15-15 in conference play and 36-20 overall. In their first game, the Gators narrowly escaped 10th seed South Carolina with a 2-1 win, walking off in the bottom of the 10th inning. On Thursday, they found themselves on the wrong side of a 10-0 decision against second seed and third-ranked nationally Texas A&M.

Those results set up the Gators and Razorbacks meeting for the first time since their three-game series from April 7-9 in Gainesville. After then-No. 2 Arkansas won the first game 8-1, Florida took the second two games of the series 7-2 and 9-7.

