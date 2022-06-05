Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Florida vs Central Michigan in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida looks to avoid elimination on Sunday afternoon when it takes on Central Michigan in college baseball NCAA regional action.

Florida got sent to an elimination game on Saturday when it lost to Oklahoma 9-4. The Gators, who are the host of the regional, jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second, but they turned around and gave up four runs in the top of the third to the Sooners.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Florida vs Central Michigan in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Florida vs Central Michigan in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

Florida would give up a single run in each of the next two innings and could never get closer than within three the rest of the game and took the loss.

They now must bounce back quickly as they take on a Central Michigan team it beat 7-3 in the first round.

The Chippewas hung around the Gators in the first game before eventually losing. They were able to stay alive on Saturday, though, when they took down Liberty 3-2 in 12 innings.

It was a well-played game by both teams, but the Chippewas were able to finally get the walk-off win in the 12th after giving up the lead in the top of the eighth.

It was a tough game, but they were able to win and stay alive. Now they will look to pull off the big upset and send Florida home.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Florida vs Central Michigan

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18433548
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football Playoffs: Paterson U vs. Baltimore Hit Squad

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
imago0038317570h
PWBA Bowling

How to Watch PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18377941 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Florida vs. Central Michigan

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_10902873
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs Georgia

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1012456426h
PGA Tour

How to Watch the Memorial Tournament, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Louisville in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch the Michigan Panthers vs Philadelphia Stars

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy