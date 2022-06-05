Florida looks to avoid elimination on Sunday afternoon when it takes on Central Michigan in college baseball NCAA regional action.

Florida got sent to an elimination game on Saturday when it lost to Oklahoma 9-4. The Gators, who are the host of the regional, jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second, but they turned around and gave up four runs in the top of the third to the Sooners.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Florida vs Central Michigan in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Florida would give up a single run in each of the next two innings and could never get closer than within three the rest of the game and took the loss.

They now must bounce back quickly as they take on a Central Michigan team it beat 7-3 in the first round.

The Chippewas hung around the Gators in the first game before eventually losing. They were able to stay alive on Saturday, though, when they took down Liberty 3-2 in 12 innings.

It was a well-played game by both teams, but the Chippewas were able to finally get the walk-off win in the 12th after giving up the lead in the top of the eighth.

It was a tough game, but they were able to win and stay alive. Now they will look to pull off the big upset and send Florida home.

