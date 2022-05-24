Florida vs. South Carolina stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. South Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 7 seed Gators take on No. 10 seed South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.

After the two sides wrapped up the regular season in a three-game series last week, No. 7 seed Florida will take on No. 10 seeded South Carolina in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

In their regular-season finale series, the Gators took two-out-of-three from the Gamecocks, finishing the regular season with a 35-20 record and 15-15 in SEC play. On the other hand, South Carolina salvaged the three-game series with a win to finish the regular season 27-27.

How to Watch Florida vs. South Carolina Today

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Florida vs. South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

In Saturday's regular-season finale between the Gators and Gamecocks, South Carolina’s Josiah Sightler belted a pair of home runs to earn a 4-1 victory over Florida. Cade Austin got the win for the Gamecocks, allowing an unearned run on two hits in three innings. The game concluded following a 2:35 rain delay in the top of the seventh inning.

Although South Carolina won the finale, Florida took the first two games in Gainesville in dominant fashion, winning 14-5 and 8-0 to claim the series win.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two SEC rivals will face off again in a single-elimination showdown at the SEC Tournament.

