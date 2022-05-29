How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament Final: Florida vs Tennessee in College Baseball

Tennessee keeps proving why it is not only the best team in the SEC but the best team in the country. The Volunteers have stayed at No. 1 because of their great pitching. They haven't lost a game in this SEC Tournament and they've beat their opponents by a combined score of 27-5 in three games. Florida will certainly be the underdog sitting at the No. 7 seed but it is No. 25 overall in the country. The Gators will try to ride that underdog energy in tandem in these very high-stakes games.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament Final in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Florida vs. Tennessee on fuboTV:

Florida has played five games in this tournament so that could be a factor coming into this game. The Gators lost their second game big 10-0 to Texas A&M in seven innings but they completely wiped it out of their memory winning the next three. In a rematch against the Aggies yesterday, the Gators stomped all over them winning 9-0. It was a complete team effort but they rode the left arm of Timmy Manning for the shutout. Manning was making his first appearance since the beginning of April and it was his first collegiate victory.

They'll need a similar performance on the mound but likely from a more veteran presence to beat Tennessee for the SEC Championship today. The Vols absolutely dominated Kentucky last night in a 12-2 final but believe it or not, heading into the eighth inning that game was tied at two. Tennessee exploded for four in the eighth and six in the ninth. If Florida can jump out early and pitch a complete game, they might just have a shot at pulling the upset.

