How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M

After getting a first-round bye, second seed and No. 3-rankled nationally Texas A&M makes its 2022 SEC baseball tournament debut against seventh-seed Florida.

Second-round action in the SEC tournament continues Wednesday night, as No. 2 seed Texas A&M takes on No. 7 seed Florida. The Aggies — ranked third nationally by Baseball America — are coming off a first-round bye while the Gators needed an extra-inning win on Tuesday to advance to this point.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M finished the regular season strong, winning six of its last seven and nine of its last 11 games. That finish helped propel the Aggies to the second seed in a tight SEC race behind No. 1 Tennessee. For the season, the Aggies finished 35-17 overall and 19-11 against SEC opponents.

Florida snagged the seventh seed by finishing 15-15 in SEC play and 36-20 overall. That set the Gators up with a first-round matchup with 10th-seed South Carolina.

That game had to be played late Tuesday night due to rain in the Hoover, Ala. area. It came down to the wire, with the Gamecocks tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the ninth before the Gators walked off in the 10th.

In good news for the Gators moving forward, they saved their bullpen by only using two pitchers in the game. Sophomore righty starter Brandon Sproat went 8.1 innings before freshman righty Ryan Slater came in for the final 1.2 innings and picked up the win.

