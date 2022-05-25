Skip to main content

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After getting a first-round bye, second seed and No. 3-rankled nationally Texas A&M makes its 2022 SEC baseball tournament debut against seventh-seed Florida.

Second-round action in the SEC tournament continues Wednesday night, as No. 2 seed Texas A&M takes on No. 7 seed Florida. The Aggies — ranked third nationally by Baseball America — are coming off a first-round bye while the Gators needed an extra-inning win on Tuesday to advance to this point.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Florida vs. Texas A&M on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M finished the regular season strong, winning six of its last seven and nine of its last 11 games. That finish helped propel the Aggies to the second seed in a tight SEC race behind No. 1 Tennessee. For the season, the Aggies finished 35-17 overall and 19-11 against SEC opponents.

Florida snagged the seventh seed by finishing 15-15 in SEC play and 36-20 overall. That set the Gators up with a first-round matchup with 10th-seed South Carolina.

That game had to be played late Tuesday night due to rain in the Hoover, Ala. area. It came down to the wire, with the Gamecocks tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the ninth before the Gators walked off in the 10th. 

In good news for the Gators moving forward, they saved their bullpen by only using two pitchers in the game. Sophomore righty starter Brandon Sproat went 8.1 innings before freshman righty Ryan Slater came in for the final 1.2 innings and picked up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Florida vs. Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18345842
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
imago1002248532h
Women's College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Championships: Team Match Play National Championshi

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18347145
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
jayson-tatum
SI Guide

Celtics, Heat Face Off in Game 5

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18347237
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Giants

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy