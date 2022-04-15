How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Both Florida and Vanderbilt are in the middle of the standings in the SEC heading into this weekend. The two schools meet for a three-game series beginning on Friday, looking for some separation as the season enters its second half.
How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:
Game Date: April 15, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN 2
Live stream Florida vs. Vanderbilt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Florida had struggled towards the end of March, but bounced back in a big way last weekend taking two of three from then-No. 2 Arkansas. The Gators put up big run totals in that series, with wins of 7-2 and 9-7.
Florida comes into this weekend 21-12 on the season. With a 5-7 conference record, the Gators are tied for third in the SEC East.
Tied with Florida is Vanderbilt, which comes in 23-9 this year. The Commodores look just one of three against No. 17 Auburn last weekend, although their one win was a big one with a 19-4 final score. They bounced back by beating Western Kentucky 7-4 on Tuesday.
When Vanderbilt is on, its best asset is its pitching staff. The 'Dores staff has a collective ERA of exactly 3.00. That's the second-best in the SEC and fifth-best nationally.
Junior righty Chris McElvain is expected to represent that staff as the starter for the series opener on Friday. In his first eight starts this year, McElvain is 4-2 with a 3.59 ERA. He has 56 strikeouts in 42.2 innings while allowing just 34 hits.
Florida is expected to counter with sophomore righty Hunter Barco. Barco is 5-2 with a 2.23 ERA in eight starts this year. Last week against Arkansas, he struck out seven hitters in five innings while allowing just four hits.
Regional restrictions may apply.