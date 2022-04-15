Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two traditional SEC powerhouses meet for a three-game conference series this weekend, with Florida and Vanderbilt facing off in Nashville starting Friday night.

Both Florida and Vanderbilt are in the middle of the standings in the SEC heading into this weekend. The two schools meet for a three-game series beginning on Friday, looking for some separation as the season enters its second half. 

How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live stream Florida vs. Vanderbilt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida had struggled towards the end of March, but bounced back in a big way last weekend taking two of three from then-No. 2 Arkansas. The Gators put up big run totals in that series, with wins of 7-2 and 9-7. 

Florida comes into this weekend 21-12 on the season. With a 5-7 conference record, the Gators are tied for third in the SEC East.

Tied with Florida is Vanderbilt, which comes in 23-9 this year. The Commodores look just one of three against No. 17 Auburn last weekend, although their one win was a big one with a 19-4 final score. They bounced back by beating Western Kentucky 7-4 on Tuesday. 

When Vanderbilt is on, its best asset is its pitching staff. The 'Dores staff has a collective ERA of exactly 3.00. That's the second-best in the SEC and fifth-best nationally. 

Junior righty Chris McElvain is expected to represent that staff as the starter for the series opener on Friday. In his first eight starts this year, McElvain is 4-2 with a 3.59 ERA. He has 56 strikeouts in 42.2 innings while allowing just 34 hits.

Florida is expected to counter with sophomore righty Hunter Barco. Barco is 5-2 with a 2.23 ERA in eight starts this year. Last week against Arkansas, he struck out seven hitters in five innings while allowing just four hits.

