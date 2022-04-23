Fresno State and Air Force battle Saturday afternoon in the second of a three-game Mountain West series

Fresno State hits the road this weekend looking to get a big Mountain West series win against Air Force.

How to Watch Fresno State at Air Force in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Bulldogs come into the weekend 9-6 in conference play and just a game over .500 overall at 19-18.

They were able to climb over .500 with back-to-back wins this week against Hawaii on Tuesday and Long Beach State on Wednesday.

The wins came after they dropped two of three to Abilene Christian last weekend. It has continued an up and down season for the Bulldogs, but this weekend it will look to get back on track against an Air Force team that is coming off a split with No. 10 Texas this week.

The Falcons upset the Longhorns 14-2 on Tuesday but came up just short of a sweep on Wednesday when they lost 12-10.

It was a great series for them after losing three straight to Nevada over the weekend.

The Falcons come into the weekend just 5-10 in the Mountain West and looking to get back in the win column and get a big series win against Fresno State his weekend.

