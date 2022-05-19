Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State at Nevada in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresno State and Nevada will kick off their final three-game Mountain West series today in Reno in college baseball.

Fresno State is on the road at Nevada this weekend for its final Mountain West series of the season before heading to the conference tournament next week. Nevada is currently second in conference standings with a Mountain West record of 17-10 while Fresno State is fifth with a conference record of 13-14. 

How to Watch Fresno State at Nevada in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream the Fresno State at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada is coming off of a series win against San Diego State last weekend in which it won the first and third game by scores of 6-3 and 10-3, respectively. The second game resulted in a 9-2 loss for Nevada but the battle the team put forth to pick up the third game was all that mattered to secure the series win.

Fresno State comes into this weekend's series after a 13-7 loss to UNLV on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, it was not the only loss in the series for them. UNLV also won the first game 9-8 in a very close, extra-inning game. The second game also resulted in extra innings, but ended with a Bulldogs win in an 8-7, 11-inning victory. 

With the conference tournament beginning a week from today, both teams will need to use this weekend's series to work out the kinks in their game and also use it as a scouting report in case they find themselves playing each other in just a week's time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

