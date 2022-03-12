Fresno State and New Mexico continue their three-game series on Saturday in a big Mountain West battle

Fresno State has not had a great start to the season as the Bulldogs were just 6-7 coming into the weekend.

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3400 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Fresno State at New Mexico game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs started the season with three straight wins, but then lost four straight and have been up and down ever since.

Coming into this series they had lost two straight one-run games. They lost to Utah 5-4 and then gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth to lose 10-9 to San Francisco.

It has not been a great start, but they hope the start of Mountain West play can get them back on track.

New Mexico, though, is looking to be unwelcome guests and send them home with a few losses to start off conference play.

The Lobos, though, will have to snap out of their funk as they come into the weekend just 4-8 and losers of three straight.

Unlike the Bulldogs, they didn't start off on a winning streak as they lost their first four games and have yet to really recover.

Both of these teams are looking to get out of a slump and start conference play with a series win.

Regional restrictions may apply.