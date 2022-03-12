Skip to main content

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresno State and New Mexico continue their three-game series on Saturday in a big Mountain West battle

Fresno State has not had a great start to the season as the Bulldogs were just 6-7 coming into the weekend.

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3400 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Fresno State at New Mexico game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs started the season with three straight wins, but then lost four straight and have been up and down ever since. 

Coming into this series they had lost two straight one-run games. They lost to Utah 5-4 and then gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth to lose 10-9 to San Francisco.

It has not been a great start, but they hope the start of Mountain West play can get them back on track.

New Mexico, though, is looking to be unwelcome guests and send them home with a few losses to start off conference play.

The Lobos, though, will have to snap out of their funk as they come into the weekend just 4-8 and losers of three straight.

Unlike the Bulldogs, they didn't start off on a winning streak as they lost their first four games and have yet to really recover.

Both of these teams are looking to get out of a slump and start conference play with a series win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Fresno State at New Mexico in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch UConn at Pepperdine in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Monmouth vs. Saint Peter's in Men's College Basketball

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
usa-womens-hockey
Women's Hockey

How to Watch Rivalry Rematch: Canada vs. United States Women's Hockey

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_16184530
Lacrosse

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in College Lacrosse

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
USATSI_15583694
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue Big Ten Semifinal

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17251834
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond vs. Dayton Atlantic 10 Semifinal

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
USATSI_15669048
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton vs. Richmond Atlantic 10 Tournament

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy