Fresno State visits San Diego State for the second of a three-game set on Saturday in a big Mountain West series

Fresno State comes into its weekend series with San Diego State just 3-3 in the Mountain West.

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Fresno State at San Diego State game on fuboTV

The Bulldogs lost two of three to New Mexico to open up conference play, but then bounced back last weekend when they took two of three from Nevada to get back to .500 in the Mountain West.

This weekend they will look to get a second straight series win against a San Diego State team that is winless in the Mountain West.

The Aztecs are struggling so far this year as they are just 5-15 overall and 0-6 in the Mountain West.

They opened up conference play against UNLV at home and lost three close games and then last weekend they lost three more close games at San Jose State.

This weekend they will look to finally get on the right side of the scoreboard and get their first conference win against a Fresno State team that has been up and down this year.

