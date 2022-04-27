This week, No. 5 Virginia gets ready to settle in for a 10-game homestand that will take the Cavaliers almost up to the end of the college baseball regular season. That stretch begins on Wednesday against in-state opponent George Mason.

How to Watch George Mason vs. Virginia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Virginia enters this homestand with momentum. The Cavaliers have won four games in a row, with a mid-week victory over Georgetown last week followed by a sweep of North Carolina over the weekend.

Sophomore infielder Jake Gelof was key in a series that saw the Cavaliers' offense score 25 runs in three games. Gelof drove in six runs in the three games, including a home run on Saturday. Through 41 games, he leads the team in batting average (.378), home runs (15) and RBIs (62). He's second in the ACC in runs driven in.

That sweep improved Virginia's record to 31-10 on the season. The team has been dominant at home, with a 23-2 record at Scott Stadium.

George Mason also comes in with some momentum, especially offensively. The Patriots won two of three games against Fordham last weekend, scoring 33 runs total in the three games.

Despite their close proximity, these two schools haven't met on the diamond since 2010. Virginia has won the last five meetings and leads the all-time series 26-12.

