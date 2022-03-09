Skip to main content

How to Watch George Mason vs. Wake Forest in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wake Forest takes on George Mason on Wednesday looking to bounce back from its lone defeat of the season.

Wake Forest had gotten off to an unblemished 11-0 start to the 2022 college baseball season. That was before the Demon Deacons visited Coastal Carolina on Tuesday and suffered their first loss of the year by a score of 4-3. The good news for the team is they don't have to wait too long to get back on track, as they host George Mason on Wednesday afternoon.

How to Watch George Mason vs. Wake Forest in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream George Mason vs. Wake Forest on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Through that season-opening winning streak, the Demon Deacons' offense was clicking. They had six games where they scored double-digit runs, including two 20-plus run performances.

Wake Forest's .362 batting average is the best in the nation among all Division-I teams. At the same time, the Deacons are hitting for power as much as average. Their 27 home runs rank second nationally.

On the other side, George Mason is coming off of a weekend series against Monmouth. The Patriots won that series 2-1, taking the rubber match 5-4 on Sunday. Leadoff hitter and junior first baseman South Trimble set the tone all day, going 3-for-5 and scoring a run.

First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. ET. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

