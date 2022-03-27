Georgia and Kentucky wrap up their three-game set on Sunday when the Bulldogs visit the Wildcats in college baseball.

Georgia is looking to finish off a good weekend on Sunday when it takes on Kentucky. The Bulldogs opened the series with a 4-2 win over the Wildcats.

How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Bulldogs got a great pitching performance from Jonathan Cannon, who went seven innings and gave up just two runs to get the win.

The Georgia offense scored one run in the second inning, two in the fifth and one more in the seventh to do just enough to get the win.

It was a great start to the weekend for the Bulldogs and they will look to finish it off much the same way on Sunday.

The Wildcats, though, will be looking to send the Bulldogs home with a loss in the finale and pick up a big SEC win.

The loss on Friday was the fifth in the last six games for the Wildcats after they were blown out by rival Indiana and then swept in their first SEC series of the year last weekend to Arkansas.

It has been a rough stretch for Kentucky, but on Sunday it will look to get back on track and pick up a big win against a good Georgia team.

