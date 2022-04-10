Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia at South Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, Georgia will hit the road to take on South Carolina.

The 2022 college baseball season will continue forward on Sunday afternoon with quite a few great matchups to watch. With the season moving quickly, fans are starting to get an idea of how good their teams are capable of being. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Georgia hitting the road to take on South Carolina.

How to Watch the Georgia Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Georgia Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Bulldogs have gone 23-8 and are looking like a potential contender this season. Georgia would love to go on a winning stream to improve its place in the standings. Last time out, the Bulldogs ended up losing to the Gamecocks by a final score of 13-7 to even the series out at one game apiece.

On the other side of this matchup, the Gamecocks are just 15-15 this season. It hasn't been the start that South Carolina wanted, but the season is still very much salvageable. Being able to win this series against the Bulldogs would be a big step in the right direction.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch between SEC rivals. Georgia is expected to win, but South Carolina would love to shock the fans and win this series. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
