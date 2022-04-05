The Georgia Bulldogs look to win their seventh straight game against Clemson as they visit the Tigers on Tuesday for the first time this season.

The Georgia Bulldogs make a brief stop in the ACC to take on Clemson before they play a three-game set with their SEC rival South Carolina. This will be the first time the Bulldogs face the Tigers this season. They'll square off in Athens in just a couple of weeks.

While the SEC tournament is nearly two months away, Georgia looks to keep up its momentum as one of the best teams in the country at 22-6 with a 6-3 conference record.

How to Watch Georgia at Clemson in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Georgia at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs have risen up to No. 14 in the rankings this week and look to keep up their momentum against the Tigers. The Bulldogs have beaten Clemson in six straight games.

On top of that, the Bulldogs are coming off a three-game sweep of Florida and are riding a four-game winnings streak with a resounding offense with the team batting .296 with 31 home runs this season.

Hank Bearden is the expected starter for Georgia. He is a right-handed sophomore with a 1-0 record and a 1.17 ERA. He got that victory last week against Georgia Southern where he went 3.2 innings with four strikeouts.

The Tigers haven't announced a starter, but the likely pitcher could be freshman right-hander Billy Barlow, who has an 0-2 record and a 5.16 ERA. Clemson will try to bounce back at home after back-to-back losses against NC State.

Regional restrictions may apply.