How to Watch Georgia Tech at Clemson in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday in college baseball action, Georgia Tech will hit the road to take on Clemson.

The 2022 college baseball season is moving extremely fast and teams are gearing up to make their runs at a championship. However, before then, there are still some regular-season games to be played. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Georgia Tech hitting the road to take on Clemson.

How to Watch the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Yellow Jackets have gone 27-18. While it hasn't been an amazing year, Georgia Tech hasn't been a pushover team either. In their last game, the Yellow Jackets ended up getting dominated by a final score of 13-2 by Miami.

On the other side of today's game, the Tigers hold a 28-17 record. Just like Georgia Tech, Clemson has been good this season but not great. Last time out, the Tigers ended up losing a shootout to Louisville by a final score of 18-15.

Both of these teams could use a big win today. As they try to finish out the season strong, this could end up being a very important series. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win tonight.

