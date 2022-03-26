Georgia Tech visits NC State on Saturday for the second game of a three-game ACC set in college baseball.

Georgia Tech heads into its weekend series with NC State coming off a crazy 14-12 loss to Kennesaw State on Wednesday. The loss came a day after the Yellow Jackets beat the same opponent 13-2.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at NC State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The two games against the Owls wrapped a four-game stretch in which the Yellow Jackets scored 46 runs but went just 2-2. They lost the shootout with Kennesaw State but also lost 27-7 to Wake Forest last Saturday.

It has been a crazy stretch of games for Georgia Tech but it still came into the weekend 4-2 in ACC play and looking to get a few more wins against an NC State team that comes in just 1-4 in the conference.

The Wolfpack lost both games to Notre Dame to open up ACC play and then lost two of three to Florida State last weekend.

It has been a tough schedule for NC State to start off conference play and they hope getting a weekend against a team not ranked will help them get a couple of ACC wins.

