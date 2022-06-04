Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Georgia Tech vs Alabama State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia Tech and Alabama State battle Saturday afternoon in an elimination game in the Knoxville Regional

Georgia Tech had a great year in the ACC, but Saturday it is looking to avoid being two and done in the regional tournament.

The Yellow Jackets were blitzed by Campbell on Friday 15-8 in the first round of the regional. They gave up five runs in the second inning to the Camels and could never recover in the loss.

It was a tough start for the Yellow Jackets, but now they must turn their attention to an Alabama State team that is looking to upset them.

Alabama State knew they were in for a tough game against the No. 1 team in the country, but they never even came close to them losing 10-0.

The Volunteers completely shut down the Hornets on Friday and now Alabama State is looking to not go home on Saturday.

The Hornets are once again going to be a big underdog on Saturday, but they have nothing to lose and are hungry for the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Georgia Tech vs Alabama State in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
