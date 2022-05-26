Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Stream: Watch online, TV channel

In the final game of Pool B in the ACC tournament, Georgia Tech takes on No. 6 Louisville Thursday morning.

On Thursday morning, the top two teams in Pool B of the ACC tournament meet with second seed and No. 6 Louisville taking on No. 7 seed Georgia Tech. Given both teams have already lost to Pitt, this game is about national tournament seeding for the Cardinals.

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Georgia Tech vs. Louisville on fuboTV

The Cardinals finished the regular season 38-17-1, giving them the third-most wins of any ACC team. In conference play, they went 18-11-1, which saw them finish first in the Atlantic Division.

Junior first baseman Dalton Rushing had a big game for the Cardinals in their first tournament game. He went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three runs driven in. With those two blasts, he's up to 21 on the season.

Georgia Tech comes into this game 33-22 overall on the season and 15-16 in conference play. With a sweep against Pitt last weekend, the Yellow Jackets finished fifth in the Coastal Division.

The Yellow Jackets' lineup features one of the top power hitters in the conference in sophomore catcher Kevin Parada. He hit 26 home runs this season, tied for the ACC lead.

Which team will grab one final win before the brackets come out? Tune in to NESN Plus for first pitch Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

