How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Pitt in College Baseball

No. 7 seed Georgia Tech takes on No. 11 seed Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament.

After the two teams met in a three-game series to wrap up the regular season, No. 7 seed Georgia Tech takes on 11th-seeded Pittsburgh at the ACC Tournament on Tuesday morning.

Georgia Tech swept the three-game series against Pittsburgh to end the regular season with a 33-21 overall record and 15-15 in ACC play. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, enters the ACC Tournament on a four-game losing streak, dropping its record to 27-26 this season.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Today

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Yellow Jackets had no issues scoring runs in three-straight wins over the Panthers to end the regular season. In the regular-season finale, sophomore catcher Kevin Parada hit his 26th home run of the season to break Georgia Tech baseball’s single-season record. The Yellow Jackets would go on to defeat Pittsburgh by a final score of 13-7 on Saturday for the series sweep.

Georgia Tech has now won six-straight games heading into the ACC Tournament, while Pittsburgh also dropped a game to Penn State before its series with Georgia Tech.

With both teams moving in opposite directions, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh meet in the ACC Tournament pool play on Tuesday morning.

