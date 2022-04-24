Georgia and Alabama wrap up their three-game SEC series on Sunday afternoon in Tuscaloosa in college baseball.

Georgia is looking to steal a road win at Alabama on Sunday afternoon before heading home to take on Georgia State on Tuesday.

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Bulldogs came into the weekend losers of three of four, including a series loss to Texas A&M where they gave up 34 runs in three games.

Georgia followed that up with an 8-4 loss to Clemson on Tuesday and was in need of a good weekend.

Alabama, though, will try and keep the Bulldogs slumping with a win on Sunday in the finale.

The Crimson Tide saw their eight-game winning streak snapped last weekend when No. 1 Tennessee beat them 9-2 in game two of their series.

Alabama was able to upset the Volunteers 6-3 on Friday but dropped the next two and then lost again to UAB on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide have played well this year but are still trying to show they can play with the best teams consistently.

Sunday's game should be a good one against two teams looking to get battle out of the jumbled mess in the middle of the SEC standings.

