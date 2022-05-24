Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SEC Tournament kicks off on Tuesday morning with Georgia vs. Alabama.

The 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament kicks off early on Tuesday morning with a rivalry game between the No. 6 seed Georgia Bulldogs and No. 11 seed Alabama in Hoover, Alabama.

The Bulldogs enter the conference tournament as the sixth seed after a 35-20 regular-season record, finishing an even 15-15 in conference play. Alabama, on the other hand, enters as the 11th seed following an up-and-down regular season where the Crimson Tide finished with a 29-25 record.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama Today

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Georgia vs. Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The two longtime SEC rivals met in a three-game series in Tuscaloosa during the regular season, where the Bulldogs took the first two games for a series win. However, Alabama salvaged the series by winning the final contest by a final score of 3-0, holding Georgia to only three hits in the shutout victory. Offensively, Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Crimson Tide.

Georgia looks to continue its strong season where it was nationally ranked in the top ten at one point when they open the SEC Tournament in a single-elimination game against Alabama on Tuesday.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Georgia vs. Alabama

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
10:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
