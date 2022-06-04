Georgia takes on Hofstra on Saturday afternoon in an elimination game in the Chapel Hill regional

Georgia took on VCU on Friday and couldn't find a way to slow down the Rams bats and lost 8-1.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Georgia vs Hofstra in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Bulldogs gave up three runs in the top of the first and then a single run in five of the next six innings and could never get their bats going to keep up.

The loss drops them into a win-or-go-home game against a Hofstra team making their first-ever appearance in an NCAA baseball regional.

The Pride won the CAA championship over Northeastern to earn the automatic bid into the tournament but had to take on red-hot North Carolina in the first round.

The Pride hung with the Tar Heels as they trailed just 6-3 heading into the seventh, but North Carolina would explode for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to break the game wide open.

It was a tough ending to a game they were competing in, but now the Pride must put it behind them as they try and find a way to upset Georgia and stay alive in the regional.

