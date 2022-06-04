Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Georgia vs Hofstra in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia takes on Hofstra on Saturday afternoon in an elimination game in the Chapel Hill regional

Georgia took on VCU on Friday and couldn't find a way to slow down the Rams bats and lost 8-1.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Georgia vs Hofstra in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Georgia vs Hofstra in College Baseball

The Bulldogs gave up three runs in the top of the first and then a single run in five of the next six innings and could never get their bats going to keep up.

The loss drops them into a win-or-go-home game against a Hofstra team making their first-ever appearance in an NCAA baseball regional.

The Pride won the CAA championship over Northeastern to earn the automatic bid into the tournament but had to take on red-hot North Carolina in the first round.

The Pride hung with the Tar Heels as they trailed just 6-3 heading into the seventh, but North Carolina would explode for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to break the game wide open.

It was a tough ending to a game they were competing in, but now the Pride must put it behind them as they try and find a way to upset Georgia and stay alive in the regional.

