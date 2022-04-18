Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga at Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State brings a seven-game winning streak into a two-game home set against Gonzaga on Monday.

Gonzaga (23-9) heads to Corvallis to open a two-game series with Oregon State (27-7) on Monday. The Beavers come off a three-game sweep of Long Beach State and have won seven in a row.

How to Watch Gonzaga at Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Gonzaga at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon State has made the last four NCAA tournaments and won the College World Series in 2018. Junior outfielder Jacob Melton is slashing .369/.421/.715 with nine home runs and 44 RBIs in 31 games and is 11-of-12 stealing bases this season. 

The Bulldogs are looking for their first consecutive NCAA tournament bids since 1980-81 and are 11-4 in West Coast Conference play after taking two of three from Portland in Spokane, Washington over the weekend.

In 31 games, freshman pitcher/third baseman Cade McGee is slashing .327/.433/.527, while redshirt freshman outfielder Enzo Apodaca and sophomore utilityman Grayson Sterling share the team lead with 22 RBIs.

Gonzaga and Oregon State played twice at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona in February. The Beavers took both games, winning 13-5 and 9-5. The Beavers lead the all-time series 16-9.

