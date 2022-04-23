Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga at Saint Mary's in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gonzaga visits Saint Mary's on Saturday in the second of a three-game set with the Gaels

Gonzaga comes into its weekend series with Saint Mary's in first place in the WCC,  two games up on both San Diego and Loyola Marymount.

How to Watch Gonzaga at Saint Mary's in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Gonzaga at Saint Mary's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a good season for the Bulldogs as they enter the weekend 24-10 overall and 11-4 in the WCC.

They did split a two-game set with Oregon State during the week but still look like the class of the conference.

Saturday the Bulldogs will look to extend its lead in the standings with a big win against a Saint Mary's team that was just 5-10 in the WCC coming into the weekend.

The Gaels lost two of three last weekend at Santa Clara and then lost again on Tuesday 13-3 to Nevada in a non-conference game.

The loss to the Wolf Pack was its fifth loss in the last seven games as they have struggled over the last two weeks.

This weekend they are looking to pull off a couple of upsets and get a huge series win against the first-place Bulldogs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

