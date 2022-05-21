Gonzaga will look to break its school record for most conference wins in a season with number 20 over San Diego today.

Gonzaga is on the road at San Diego this weekend for their final West Coast conference series of the season before the conference tournament begins next week.

How to Watch Gonzaga at San Diego in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

The Zags improved their record to 33-14 overall and 19-6 in conference play yesterday with an 8-4 win over San Diego in game one of a three-game series. The Toreros are now 31-17 on the season and 16-9 in West Coast play.

Yesterday's win clinched the WCC title for Gonzaga for the second year in a row. While the 2022 title was secured, there is still work to do for the Zags. A win today would break the record for most conference wins in a single season at 20 and the Zags have two more opportunities to do so with today's game and tomorrow's.

Right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes threw an almost complete game in the victory playing a career-high eight and two-thirds innings before right-handed pitcher Michael Spellacy came in for the final out.

With San Diego barely trailing Gonzaga in the standings, the next two games could really go to either team. While the Zags have their sights set on breaking records, the Toreros will definitely be doing all in their power to keep that from happening.

