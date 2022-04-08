Skip to main content

How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gonzaga has a clear advantage over San Francisco going into this weekend's three-game WCC conference series in college baseball.

San Francisco will host Gonzaga this weekend in WCC college baseball action. 

How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Gonzaga at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dons are sitting right at .500 on the season with 16 wins and 16 losses. In WCC play, they are just above .500 with a record of 5-4. San Francisco is coming off of a non-conference loss on Tuesday after San Jose State defeated it 4-2. Prior to that game, the Dons picked up a series win over WCC's San Diego. San Francisco dropped the first game in the series 8-3 before coming back to win the second and third games with scores of 6-5 and 3-2 respectively. 

Gonzaga is 19-7 on the season thus far with a conference record of 7-2. The Bulldogs are on a three-game win streak after picking up the series win against Pepperdine over the weekend followed by a mid-week non-conference win over Washington State. 

Gonzaga recorded a whopping 12-0 score over Washington State due in large part to phenomenal pitching by left-handed pitcher Bradley Mullan and right-handed pitcher Jake Rutherford, along with closer Nate Weeldreyer combing to allow only four hits.

With the Dons hovering just above .500, wins this weekend will be crucial for their spot in the conference standings.

