How to Watch West Coast Conference Baseball: Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount

Top-seeded Gonzaga opens tournament play looking for a second straight trip to the NCAA tournament in college baseball.

Gonzaga (34-15) opens defense of its West Coast Conference baseball tournament title on Thursday, taking on Loyola Marymount (20-32-1). The Lions advanced to this game with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday night at Banner Island Park in Stockton, California.

How to Watch West Coast Conference Baseball Tournament Game 3: Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Gonzaga won the regular-season title in the WCC, finishing 20-7. That included taking two of three from Loyola Marymount in Spokane, Washington, April 29-May 1.

Last year, the Bulldogs played at the Eugene Regional in the NCAA tournament, beating LSU in the first game before losing to top-seeded Oregon and being eliminated by LSU.

On Wednesday, the Lions banged out 15 hits. Benny Casillas was 3-for-4 and Dylan Dennis went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

Enzo Apodaca leads Gonzaga with 38 RBI this season while WCC Freshman of the Year Cade McGee cracked seven home runs. Tyler Rando slashed .327/.415/.538 and Savier Pinales stole 15 bases in 19 attempts. Gabriel Hughes led the mound staff, going 8-1 with a 2.62 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 13 starts, striking out 124 in 86 innings.

Diego Boqueiro powered the LMU attack this season, slashing .321/.372/.557 with 11 home runs and 58 RBI.

