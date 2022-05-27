How to Watch WCC Baseball Tournament: Gonzaga vs San Diego in College Baseball

Top-seeded Gonzaga looks to stay in the winners bracket against San Diego.

After both teams dominated matchups on Thursday night to stay unbeaten at the WCC Tournament, top-seeded Gonzaga takes on No. 3 seed San Diego at Banner Island Ballpark on Friday night.

In the double-elimination tournament format, Gonzaga and San Diego stayed in the winners' bracket by routing their first opponents at the WCC Tournament, which moved them into the quarterfinals with a game on hand against LMU and Portland in the elimination bracket.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs San Diego Today

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Gonzaga vs San Diego on fuboTV

The top-seeded Zags hit a season-high five home runs to put Loyola Marymount away with an eight-run bottom of the seventh inning en route to a 16-2 win. Shea Kramer, Enzo Apodaca, Savier Pinales, Tyler Rando, and Cade McGee all went yards to lead the Bulldogs.

As for San Diego, it earned its second consecutive victory at the WCC Tournament by dismantling two-seeded Portland with a 19-hit performance to earn a 22-8 victory.

Gonzaga and San Diego will now play for a berth in the WCC Tournament semifinals on Friday night in Stockton, California.

