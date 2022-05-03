Grand Canyon vs. Arizona Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Familiar non-conference foes meet for the third time this season as Grand Canyon visits Arizona.

Arizona (32-14) closes out a stretch of six straight non-conference games on Tuesday when it hosts Grand Canyon (30-15) at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson.

How to Watch Grand Canyon at Arizona in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The Antelopes took two of three in Western Athletic Conference action at Utah Valley last weekend, improving to 17-4. They lead the conference by five games with six to play.

The Wildcats hosted Nevada for a four-game weekend series and took three of four. Arizona is No. 3 in the Pac-12 race, two games behind Oregon State and a game back of UCLA.

Junior outfielder Tayler Aguilar is the big bat for Grand Canyon with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs this season on a slash line of .285/.352/.652. Senior utility man Juan Colato is slashing .383/.412/.617.

Chase Davis, a sophomore outfielder, has 13 homers and 43 RBI for Arizona.

Sophomore right-hander Carter Young will start for the Antelopes. He has a 4.79 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 41.1 innings but worked six innings and allowed only two runs in Arizona's 5-3 win at Grand Canyon on March 29.

Freshman lefty Eric Orloff takes the ball for the Wildcats. He pitched in both earlier games against the Antelopes, allowing six runs, none earned, in five innings.

GCU won in Tucson on Feb. 22, 19-3, but Arizona leads the all-time series 67-25.

