Grand Canyon looks to pull off an upset of SEC foe Arkansas in the first round of the Oklahoma State Regional on Friday

Grand Canyon had an outstanding year going 41-19 and a sparkling 25-5 in the WAC. It was good enough for them to win the West Division by seven games and have the best record in the whole conference.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Grand Canyon vs Arkansas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Grand Canyon vs Arkansas in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Antelopes, though, were upset in the conference tournament by Abilene Christian and had to hope they got an at large bid. The committee came through and put the Antelopes in and now they will take on a perennial power in Arkansas in the first round.

The Razorbacks will be in unfamiliar territory on Friday as it will be the first time since 2015 that they are not hosting a regional.

They will instead head to Oklahoma as they try and stop their recent slide. They have lost their last four games, two of which were in the SEC tournament.

It was not a good end to the season for the normally solid Razorbacks, but they made the regionals and can make the end of the year be a distant memory with a win on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.