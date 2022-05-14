Skip to main content

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

These Ivy League rivals will fight in a double-header today in their last conference series of the year when Harvard and Yale meet in baseball.

Both of these teams might be coming in a bit rusty as they head into their final Ivy League regular-season series. Yale hasn't played in two weeks and Harvard hasn't played for one week. Both played Pennsylvania in their last game. Harvard secured a 4-3 nail-bitter and with a strong series against Yale, it will have a shot at getting back to .500. The Crimson currently sit at 18-20. The Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Penn the last time they played and are 18-17 overall. 

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream the Harvard at Yale game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Harvard won that last game, which was rescheduled, against the Quakers in wild fashion. After a 1-1 game into the eighth inning, the Crimson scored three in the bottom of the frame. They had the bases loaded with two outs and Chris Snopek delivered with a single scoring two. Harvard was able to add another insurance run and they needed every bit as Penn two in the top of the ninth. Yale will rely on Jimmy Chatfield to spark their offense and get back in the winning column. He leads the team with a .315 batting average and has reached base in all 35 games this season. 

This game is the first of a doubleheader between Harvard and Yale today. Righty Chris Clark is expected to start for Harvard with a 2-2 record and a 3.18 ERA. After the game, Yale will be honoring head coach John Stuper who is retiring after the season after coaching the program for 30 years. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Harvard at Yale

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0013713023h
College Baseball

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in College Baseball

By Ben Macalusojust now
MICHIGAN SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs Nebraska in College Softball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCF vs South Florida in College Softball

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
imago1004278257h
Fishing

How to Watch the Sport Fishing Championship: 50th Annual Bluewater Tournament

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Arminia Bielefeld vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
imago1011920209h
Bundesliga

How to Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
USATSI_17697118
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Switzerland vs Italy

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
imago1011918984h
Serie A

How to Watch Empoli vs. Salernitana in Canada

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Miljan Zekic vs. Michael Mmoh at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy