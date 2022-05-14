These Ivy League rivals will fight in a double-header today in their last conference series of the year when Harvard and Yale meet in baseball.

Both of these teams might be coming in a bit rusty as they head into their final Ivy League regular-season series. Yale hasn't played in two weeks and Harvard hasn't played for one week. Both played Pennsylvania in their last game. Harvard secured a 4-3 nail-bitter and with a strong series against Yale, it will have a shot at getting back to .500. The Crimson currently sit at 18-20. The Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Penn the last time they played and are 18-17 overall.

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Harvard won that last game, which was rescheduled, against the Quakers in wild fashion. After a 1-1 game into the eighth inning, the Crimson scored three in the bottom of the frame. They had the bases loaded with two outs and Chris Snopek delivered with a single scoring two. Harvard was able to add another insurance run and they needed every bit as Penn two in the top of the ninth. Yale will rely on Jimmy Chatfield to spark their offense and get back in the winning column. He leads the team with a .315 batting average and has reached base in all 35 games this season.

This game is the first of a doubleheader between Harvard and Yale today. Righty Chris Clark is expected to start for Harvard with a 2-2 record and a 3.18 ERA. After the game, Yale will be honoring head coach John Stuper who is retiring after the season after coaching the program for 30 years.

