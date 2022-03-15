Skip to main content

How to Watch Harvard at Fresno State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Harvard continues its trip to California with a Tuesday night game at Fresno State.

Harvard is in the middle of an eight-game road trip to California and so far the trip has been up and down. The Crimson lost the first two games to Cal Poly, but bounced back to beat the team in the final two games.

How to Watch Harvard at Fresno State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Harvard at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a good turnaround after the Crimson scored just one run in the first two games, but scored 13 in the second two.

Harvard is now 6-5 on the year, but had an impressive opening day win against Miami and then took three of four from Rice.

Tuesday the Crimson will look to stay hot against Fresno State before it heads to UCLA for a tough three-game series with the Bruins.

The Bulldogs welcome Harvard to town fresh off a series loss to New Mexico over the weekend. They dropped the first game 7-3, but bounced back with a big 12-3 win in game two. Unfortunately they coughed up a one-run lead in the 11th inning in game three to lose 9-8.

The loss was their fourth in the last five games and has dropped them to just 7-9 on the year. On Tuesday the Bulldogs will look to get back in the win column before they host Mountain West rival Nevada this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

