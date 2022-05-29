Skip to main content

How to Watch the AAC Tournament: Houston vs. East Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

East Carolina goes for the 18th win in a row when it faces Houston in the AAC Tournament championship.

The AAC Tournament championship is all set. Houston will take on the No. 1 seed East Carolina at the BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, FL where the Phillies play their spring training games. The Pirates are the No. 1 seed for good reason. They're 41-18 and have not lost a game in this tournament. Houston started off hot in its first two games against Wichita State and the other in exciting walk-off fashion against Memphis. 

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live stream the AAC Tournament: Houston vs. East Carolina in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston wasn't able to replicate that same walk-off energy in their first game yesterday dropping in extras to UCF by a final of 9-8. The Cougars were able to get right back up on their feet the very same night in a doubleheader with the Knights. The second game had a similar script but the ending was different. Houston got off to a kick start scoring three runs right off the bat in the first. UCF didn't waste any time and matched with three in the bottom of the frame.

They both scored one apiece in the fifth but the Knights gained the advantage in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. The Cougars weren't deterred and tied the game in the eighth. But it was the ninth that put a dagger in UCF. The Knights walked two in the ninth when Zach Hunsicker entered the game for the first time. He made the most of his appearance with a go-ahead three-run bomb that eventually put them in this championship game. 

As for ECU, it needed a rally of its own to get past No. 5 Tulane. The Green Wave got off to an early 4-0 lead but the Pirates scored the next eight and pushed East Carolina's win streak to 17 which is the longest in the nation. Nothing will be sweeter though than earning that 18th. Can the Pirates pull it off? 

