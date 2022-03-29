One of Florida's premier college sports rivalries heads to the diamond on Tuesday, when No. 5 Florida State faces No. 14 Florida.

No matter the sport, no matter the setting, it's always a good one when Florida and Florida State square off. On Tuesday, the No. 5 ranked Seminoles baseball team takes on the No. 14 ranked Gators at a neutral site game in Jacksonville.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Florida in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Florida State comes into this game at 16-7 on the year. The Seminoles are 6-3 in ACC play after taking two of three from Duke over the weekend. In total, they've won eight of their last 10.

Senior outfielder Reese Albert went 4-for-7 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot in that series. Reese has been one of the best hitters in the ACC so far this season - he leads the Seminoles and is fourth in the conference with a .409 batting average through 20 games.

The Gators are 17-7 to this point of the season. They took the series opener against No. 13 LSU last weekend before dropping the next two games.

Sophomore outfielder Wyatt Langford has been excellent for the Gators this year.

The rivalry gets underway on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Catch the action on SEC Network.

